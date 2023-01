Vassell (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Nets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell missed the last two games due to a knee injury, but he'll be back in action against Brooklyn. He started in his six appearances prior to his absence and averaged 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.5 minutes per game during that time.