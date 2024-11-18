Vassell (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
After missing Saturday's game against Dallas for the second leg of a back-to-back set, Vassell is no longer showing up on the injury report. With Victor Wembanyama (knee) listed as doubtful, Vassell could see a heavy bump in usage rate against the Thunder.
