Vassell (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell was probable for Wednesday's matchup and was officially given the green light to suit up after participating in the team's morning shootaround. The 23-year-old has averaged 20.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances, which have all come off the bench.