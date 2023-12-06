Vassell (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Vassell was probable for Wednesday's matchup and was officially given the green light to suit up after participating in the team's morning shootaround. The 23-year-old has averaged 20.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances, which have all come off the bench.
More News
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Likely to play against Minnesota•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Leads team with 14 points•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Still limited to bench role•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Continues to produce off bench•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Leads team in scoring Friday•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Scores 18 points off bench•