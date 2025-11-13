Vassell had 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 loss to Golden State.

Vassell was coming off a four-point performance in the win over the Bulls on Monday, but he bounced back admirably here and reached the 15-point mark for the fourth time across his last five outings. Vassell has been limited to a secondary role on offense behind the trio of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, and his fantasy upside has suffered because of the limitations that come with the reduced usage rate. He's averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 31.8 percent from three-point range since the beginning of November.