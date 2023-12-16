Vassell finished with 36 points (12-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 129-115 victory over the Lakers.

The 36 points were a career high for Vassell, who hadn't even reached 30 points in a game before. The fourth-year guard has scored in double digits in 10 straight games while starting the last five, averaging 19.6 points, 3.5 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals a night since returning from a groin injury that cost him three games in November.