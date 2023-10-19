Vassell notched 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 117-103 preseason win over the Rockets.

Vassell carried the Spurs to victory in this one and led the team in scoring by a sizable margin -- the only other player who reached the 15-point mark was Victor Wembanyama. Vassell is fresh off signing a massive new deal in the offseason and is expected to operate as one of San Antonio's main scoring weapons once the regular season kicks off next week alongside Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson.