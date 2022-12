Vassell contributed 25 points (9-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 117-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Vassell was the only Spur to exceed 15 points Friday. The 22-year-old launched a career-high 23 shot attempts, and he's proving to have the ultimate green-light in San Antonio. Vassell has now made four-plus threes in 11 contests this season.