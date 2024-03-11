Vassell (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Vassell was tagged as probable in the hours leading up to Monday's tipoff due to a right hip contusion, but he's since been given the green light to suit up. The Florida State product is averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 38.6 minutes over his last five appearances.
