Vassell contributed 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-110 victory over the Nuggets.

Vassell's final stat line wasn't eye-popping by any means, but he came through right when the Spurs needed him the most, as he stole the ball in the final possession of the game to ensure the Spurs win on the road. Vassell also bounced back from the eight-point dud (4-14 FG) he delivered in the win over the Clippers on Dec. 31. He's averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game since returning to the starting lineup eight games ago.