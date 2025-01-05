Vassell racked up 19 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Vassell had another solid showing as a starter, and he's establishing himself as a reliable secondary scoring option for the Spurs behind Victor Wembanyama. This was Vassell's third game with at least 18 points across his last four outings, and he's reached the 15-point mark in five of his nine appearances since returning to a starting role on Dec. 19.