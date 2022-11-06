Vassell closed with 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Vassell came off the bench on Saturday night and was the second-leading scorer for the Spurs behind Keldon Johnson (25 points). The San Antonio guard started the game 0-for-3 in the first quarter before going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field in the second quarter, including 3-of-3 from three-point range. He's now hit at least four three pointers in five of six games he's played in this season, while also reaching 20 or more points in all but one game.