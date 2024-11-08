Vassell (foot) will make his 2024-25 debut Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Vassell was cleared for all basketball activities earlier in the day, and it's since been confirmed that he'll suit up for Saturday's game after missing the first few weeks of the year while on the mend from offseason foot surgery. It remains to be seen whether the Florida State product's playing time will be restricted in his first few games back, though it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see San Antonio monitor Vassell closely.