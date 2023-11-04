Vassell (groin) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game versus Toronto and will be considered day-to-day, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell left Thursday's game versus the Suns early due to left groin tightness but doesn't appear to have suffered a long-term injury. Malaki Branham, Tre Jones, Devonte' Graham and Doug McDermott are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. If Vassell is unable to suit up Sunday, his next chance to do so will be Monday's matchup with Indiana.