Vassell ended with 28 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Vassell matched his season-high 21 shot attempts Friday, knocking down at least five triples for the fifth time this season. Vassell is the Spurs' best offensive weapon besides Victor Wembanyama, although his scoring chops still outshine his ability to create synergistic offense in San Antonio. The 23-year-old is capable of Friday's production on any given night.