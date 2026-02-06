Vassell closed Thursday's 135-123 victory over Dallas with 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

As it relates to his workload, Vassell looks to be just about all the way back from an adductor strain that cost him multiple weeks in January. The swingman has started four of his last six games, during which Vassell has averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes per contest but is shooting a dismal 22.2 percent from deep.