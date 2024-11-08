Vassell (foot) was cleared for all basketball activities Thursday and remains on track to debut during the team's current homestand, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Vassell's 2024-25 debut could arrive as early as Saturday against Portland, but his availability will likely be determined by how he fares in workouts over the next day and a half. The Spurs have yet to comment on whether he'll face a minutes restriction upon his return, but that should come into focus once he gets the green light.
