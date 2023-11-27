Vassell chipped in 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 132-120 loss to Denver.

Vassell has played off the bench in his last three outings while Malaki Branham features in the first unit, but that hasn't affected Vassell's fantasy potential. He has scored at least 18 points in his last three contests and is finding more freedom to operate as the go-to player in the second unit rather than being a complementary piece in the starting lineup. His role for the upcoming weeks might not change if he remains as productive as he's been of late.