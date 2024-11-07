There is optimism within the Spurs' organization that Vassell (foot) will be able to make his season debut during Saturday's game versus the Jazz, Shams Charania of ESPN reports

Vassell has already been ruled out Thursday and has missed the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign while recovering from offseason foot surgery. While it wouldn't be surprising for the 24-year-old guard to operate under a minutes restrictions early on, he should eventually reclaim his role as San Antonio's starting shooting guard.