Vassell (knee) produced 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Thursday's 110-99 win over the Pacers.

Though he didn't immediately reclaim a spot in the starting five in his return from a two-month absence following arthroscopic knee surgery, Vassell was outstanding while taking on sixth-man duties for the Spurs. He tied for second on the Spurs in scoring on the night, doing so while knocking down more than half of his shots from the field. Vassell was on a minutes restriction Thursday and will likely have his playing time monitored over the next few games before eventually settling back into a near-30-minute role.