Vassell ended with 29 points (12-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Clippers.

Vassell returned from a four-game absence due to a knee and head coach Gregg Popovich decided to have him off the bench in his return, but he dazzled and ended as San Antonio's leading scorer in this loss. He's scored at least 20 points in four games in a row, and he should return to the starting unit when the Spurs take on the Nuggets on Saturday.