Vassell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to left foot soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell is a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. Keldon Johnson (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle) are already out, so if Vassell joins his fellow starters on the sideline, Victor Wembanyama would have to shoulder a heavy load. Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley would also likely see upticks in playing time.