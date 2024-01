Vassell chipped in 34 points (14-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 loss to the Bucks.

Vassell led all players in Thursday's contest in threes made while leading all Spurs in scoring to go along with a half-dozen rebounds in a well-rounded performance. Vassell has connected on six or more threes in two games this season and has tallied at least 30 points, six rebounds and three assists in two outings.