Vassell (thigh) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Warriors, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Vassell appeared to aggravate the quadriceps injury that caused him to miss two games during Thursday's win over the Blazers. With Vassell and Keita Bates-Diop both considered doubtful, Thaddeus Young may see an increased role off the bench.