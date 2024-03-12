Vassell had 17 points (5-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 112-102 loss to the Warriors.

Vassell returned from a one-game absence Monday and looked as good as he's looked in recent weeks. Even though he struggled from the field a bit, particularly with his two-point shooting, it's worth noting Vassell has now gone seven consecutive games with 17 points or more. His role as the Spurs' second-best offensive weapon behind Victor Wembanyama is pretty much set in stone until the end of the season, as evidenced by the fact that Vassell is averaging 22.7 points per game since the end of the All-Star break.