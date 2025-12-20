Vassell tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes during the Spurs' 126-98 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Vassell connected on four three-pointers for the 10th time this season Friday, and he finished as the Spurs' second-leading scorer behind Victor Wembanyama (26 points). Vassell has averaged 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.1 threes and 0.9 steals over 29.1 minutes per game in December.