Vassell recorded 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal during Monday's win over Golden State.

Vassell fared well off the bench in this one, as the forward managed 21 minutes of action along with reaching the 10-point mark, both of which were his highest totals since Jan. 24. Prior to Monday's outing, the rookie was averaging 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.4 percent overall and 38.9 precent from three.