Vassell racked up 22 points (10-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 125-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

It's the third straight game in which Vassell has scored more than 20 points, as he steps up in the absence of Victor Wembanyama (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip). Over the last six contests, when both his star teammates have been sidelined, Vassell has averaged 20.3 points, 3.7 boards, 3.2 threes, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.,8 blocks while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 48.7 percent from beyond the arc.