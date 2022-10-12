Vassell had 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 22 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Jazz.

Vassell led the Spurs with 24 points, coming on an efficient 10-of-15 from the floor. Unfortunately, he was unable to add any meaningful peripheral numbers, making this somewhat of an empty night. With the team building for the future, Vassell is locked in as a key part of their rotation, making him a strong consideration in the middle rounds of standard drafts.