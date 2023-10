Vassell signed a five-year, $146 million contract extension with the Spurs on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Spurs selected Vassell with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he's established himself as a solid contributor over his first three professional seasons. He made just 38 appearances last year while missing time due to injuries, but he had a career-best year with 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 31.1 minutes per game.