Vassell racked up 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 137-134 win over the Pacers.
Vassell delivered an improved effort compared to what he did in the season opener, showing far more efficiency than he did in the loss against the Hornets and reaching the 20-point mark just for the third time including the final weeks of the 2021-22 regular season as well. Despite the shooting woes of the season opener, Vassell has scored in double digits in his first two contests.
More News
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Plagued by shooting woes in loss•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Drops efficient 24 points Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Fourth-year option picked up•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Inactive Sunday•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Puts up team-high 13 points•