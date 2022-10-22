Vassell racked up 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 137-134 win over the Pacers.

Vassell delivered an improved effort compared to what he did in the season opener, showing far more efficiency than he did in the loss against the Hornets and reaching the 20-point mark just for the third time including the final weeks of the 2021-22 regular season as well. Despite the shooting woes of the season opener, Vassell has scored in double digits in his first two contests.