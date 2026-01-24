Vassell (adductor) told reporters after Saturday morning's practice that he will be available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Vassell has been sidelined for the Spurs' last 13 games due to a left adductor strain, though it appears he has progressed enough in his recovery to return Sunday. If he's indeed given the green light to play, then that would impact the minutes of Julian Champagnie and Carter Bryant.