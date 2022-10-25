Vassell racked up 23 points (8-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 115-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

Vassell has been one of the standout performers for a surprising Spurs team, and he has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three appearances but also ended just one board and three dimes away from what would've been an impressive triple-double. Keldon Johnson remains the team's go-to player on offense, but Vassell is doing enough to be a deserving alternative for a prominent offensive role as well. Through four contests, he's averaging 19.8 points per game despite shooting just 40.9 percent from the field.