Vassell (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) scored eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and added three rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes Friday in the Spurs' 104-77 win over the Magic.

The last of multiple Spurs players to clear the NBA's health and safety protocol, Vassell was back in action after missing San Antonio's previous six games. The rookie saw a similar level of playing time Friday as to what he's handled for much of the season, so the Spurs are seemingly comfortable with where he stands from a conditioning standpoint. Expect Vassell to serve as the top backup at small forward to DeMar DeRozan when San Antonio is at full strength.