Vassell poured in a career-high 12 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 116-113 win over the Clippers.

The San Antonio bench was lights out from distance, with three Spurs reserves (Vassell, Patty Mills and Rudy Gay) combining to go 14-for-21 on three-point attempts. Mills did the heavy lifting by knocking down eight of the triples, but Vassell showed why he was billed as one of the top shooters in this year's draft coming out of Florida State. Vassell's strong night likely won't earn him a major uptick in playing time over the next few games, but he should at least be locked into an every-night role in the rotation with Derrick White (toe) out indefinitely.