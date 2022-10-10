Vassell had his fourth-year team option for the 2023-24 season picked up Monday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Vassell served as a starter to close out last year, and he should take on a similar role once the 2022-23 season gets underway. He took a big step last season, averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game, so the Spurs' decision to exercise his fourth-year option isn't particularly surprising.
