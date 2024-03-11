Vassell (hip) remains probable for Monday's game against Golden State, but he'll be evaluated after pregame warmups before an official determination is made on his status, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Vassell will get loose prior to conferring with head coach Gregg Popovich on his health. He remains on track to suit up Monday while dealing with a bruised left hip, but clarity won't arrive until shortly before the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set for the Spurs, so even if Vassell plays against Golden State, he could be a candidate to sit out Tuesday versus the Rockets.