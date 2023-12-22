Watch Now:

Vassell contributed 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-95 loss to Chicago.

The Spurs looked outmatched once again, but Vassell was one of their top performers from a scoring perspective. Even though he's had some inconsistencies, Vassell has been a reliable scoring weapon for a rebuilding Spurs team, scoring over 15 points in three of his last four appearances while averaging 18.4 points per contest since returning to the starting unit eight games ago.

