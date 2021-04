Vassell recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 106-91 win over Detroit.

Vassell saw an increased workload Thursday with the team without several players due to injuries and rest, but couldn't quite get anything going offensively. The two steals, however, did mark his highest total since Feb. 6. Vassell has scored a combined four points in his last three games following an 18-point effort on April 17.