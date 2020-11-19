Vassell was selected by the Spurs with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Florida State product was a relatively late riser up draft boards after a breakout sophomore season. Vassell averaged 12.7 points per game, adding 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes for the Seminoles. He shot better than 41 percent from three in two collegiate seasons, but he's not a good free throw shooter, so he'll face some questions about whether the jumpshot will translate. In San Antonio, Vassell will likely slide in as a bench piece, though it remains to be seen if the Spurs will look to move players like DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, which could trigger a more youth-oriented rotation.