Vassell (knee) isn't on the Spurs' injury report for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell was sidelined for the first half of the Spurs' back-to-back set Saturday to manage his left knee injury, but as expected, he's good to go for the second half Sunday. In his first and only appearance since a lengthy layoff, Vassell posted 18 points (8-15 FG), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench. He figures to garner a similar workload versus Houston, but he should reclaim a starting role before too long.