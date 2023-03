Vassell (knee) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

Vassell is set to play Wednesday after sitting out the first leg of San Antonio's back-to-back. Vassell has started in his last six appearances and is averaging 16.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.