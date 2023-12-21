Vassell (illness) will be available Thursday at Chicago, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Vassell was battling an illness coming into the day, but he'll be available as the Spurs continue their three-game road swing. In Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee, Vassell posted 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and two three-pointers in 33 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Battling an illness•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Career-best scoring effort in win•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Shoots poorly once again•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Poor shooting display Monday•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Struggles from field Friday•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Leader in scoring as starter•