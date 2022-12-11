Vassell ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 victory over the Heat.

Vassell came off the bench after sitting out the prior contest (knee), but he came back strong in limited minutes and helped close out the game. His three steals were a season high, and it marked the tenth straight game that he's scored at least 14 points. The 22-year-old is averaging 20.4 points per game, including 3.0 made three-pointers this season.