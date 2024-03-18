Vassell finished Sunday's 122-115 overtime victory over Brooklyn with 25 points (11-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and eight assists over 44 minutes.

Even though Victor Wembanyama grabbed all the headlines with his historical performance Sunday, Vassell certainly made his presence felt as well with his first 20-point effort since March 7. Vassell has been a bit hit-or-miss of late, but more often than not, he continues to deliver solid numbers on offense for the Spurs. He's averaging 19.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.