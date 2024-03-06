Vassell recorded 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to the Rockets.

The fourth-year wing continues to establish himself as a strong complementary option alongside new franchise centerpiece Victor Wembanyama. In seven games since the All-Star break, Vassell is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 boards, 5.4 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals, and he's scored in double digits in 23 straight contests dating back to Jan. 17.