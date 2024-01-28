Vassell chipped in a team-high 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Timberwolves.

The fourth-year wing led the Spurs to a comeback win and produced his best scoring effort since he poured in 34 against the Bucks on Jan. 4. Vassell has scored at least 15 points in seven straight games, averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.3 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor.