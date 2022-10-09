Vassell (rest) is out for Sunday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Vassell wasn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's exhibition matchup, and he'll be held out for rest purposes. Jeremy Sochan should see increased run as a starter against New Orleans.
