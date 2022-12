Vassell logged 13 points (4-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to Portland.

Vassell has played off the bench in the Spurs' last three games, but his numbers have decreased with each passing contest. That said, he remains a consistent double-digit scorer and a big part of what the Spurs do on the offensive side of the ball. His fantasy value should increase once he returns to the starting unit, though.