Vassell recorded 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and nine assists over 38 minutes during Monday's 133-123 loss to the 76ers.

The fourth-year wing set a new career high in assists as he just missed recording his first double-double of the season, and the second of his career. Vassell is averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.2 steals over that last 10 games, and with Tre Jones (foot) getting hurt late in Monday's contest, there could be additional distribution duties available in the Spurs' offense in the short term.