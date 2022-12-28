Vassell is considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Knicks due to left knee soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell has enjoyed a breakout season for the Spurs to date, notching career-best averages of 19.6 points and 3.6 assists while shooting a career-best 40.3 percent from beyond the arc on seven attempts per game. He's missed six games and could miss a seventh Thursday, though the team should clarify his status ahead of the 8 PM ET opening tip. If he can't suit up, either Malaki Branham or Romeo Langford would likely draw the start.